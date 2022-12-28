Delhi: Two stray puppies allegedly strangled and hanged to death in Dwarka

Representational Image | Pixabay

In another shocking case of animal cruelty, two 3-month-old stray puppies were allegedly strangled and hanged to death in Delhi's Dwarka.

Meanwhile the Dwarka Police lodged an FIR under Section 429 in The Indian Penal Code.

As per the post in the Facebook group ‎SGACC (Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Center), the puppies were killed in an empty plot next to Azad Hind Apartments in sector 9 in Dwarka on the evening of 27th December when they were left alone after their mother was taken away for sterilization.

"The puppies were healthy, immunized, dewormed and well-fed. They used to remain inside the vacant plot itself. Four of their siblings who survived have been shifted to a local shelter till their mother returns after sterilization," the post added.

The screenshot of the same post was also shared by Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, wherein he wrote, "This is unbelievable. How. Anyone can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet same fate as victims (sic)."

Earlier this month, in Bhopal, a dog and its three puppies were brutally murdered in Chinar Park. According to reports, the dog was poisoned, and her three puppies were burned to death. While in November, in Delhi, four students were arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death.

In the most recent case, a 40-year-old man was arrested on December 16, for allegedly sodomizing a stray dog in Nagpur's Hudkeshwar area.

