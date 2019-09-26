Delhi: Two bike-borne robbers snatch cellphone from woman journalist in Okhla

New Delhi: In yet another incident of phone snatching, two bike-borne robbers snatched a cellphone from a woman journalist in South-East Delhi's Okhla area.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 23, the same day when another woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, working with ANI, was attacked by two bike-borne robbers during day time, who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

According to the journalist, Radhika who works with JK 24X7 News, an FIR has been registered in this matter.

"While I was heading towards my home in Govindpuri, two bike-borne miscreants came from behind, snatched my phone and sped away. The incident occurred near W Block in Okhla. Police are verifying the CCTV footage and they are further investigating the case" Radhika wrote in her complaint.