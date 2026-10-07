Delhi Tragedy: Woman Dies After Cylinder Catches Fire At House In Outer North Delhi's Sannoth Village | Video | X / @Chhotukingoffi1

New Delhi: A woman died after an LPG cylinder caught fire in a house in outer north Delhi's Sannoth village, officials said on Wednesday.

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The fire was reported around 7:50 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 8:35 pm, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The body of the woman, identified as Manju, was found at the scene and handed over to police, it said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)