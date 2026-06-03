Delhi Tragedy: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Malviya Nagar’s Lemon Green Restaurant, 3 Rescued As Search Ops Continue | Video | X

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Three people were rescued and taken to the hospital, while a search for others is underway, they added.

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Upon receiving the information, ten fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire was soon brought under control.

Taking to X, AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, "Massive fire in a multi-storied building in Hauzrani, my assembly constituency, today around 8.30 a.m., casualties possible. Majorly South African nationals."

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Search and rescue operations are still underway, and further details are awaited.

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This comes a day after ten people were injured after a suspected LPG cylinder explosion led to the collapse of a building in Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning.

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The Delhi Fire Service received a distress call at around 9:37 a.m. reporting what appeared to be an explosion, followed by the collapse of a residential structure. Emergency teams were immediately mobilised to the site as rescue operations got underway.

According to fire department officials, five fire tenders were rushed to the location soon after the information was received. Rescue personnel and local authorities launched a search operation to check for people trapped under the debris and to prevent any further mishap.

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Preliminary information suggests that the incident occurred in a building that was being used as a utensil polishing facility.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be officially established, though initial investigation indicates that an LPG cylinder explosion may have triggered the collapse.

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Officials said the blast was powerful enough to bring down a single-storey structure spread across an area of nearly 250 square yards.

Officials said further details regarding the cause of the explosion and the condition of the injured are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)