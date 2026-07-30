Delhi Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Shot Dead By Colleague Following Relationship Dispute; Probe Underway | Video | Representational Image

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead inside a building in Delhi's Keshav Puram area, with police suspecting that her colleague, who was reportedly in a relationship with her, its suspected that, following an altercation over a personal issue, the accused allegedly shot the girl in the head and fled the spot

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According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Police Station Keshav Puram on July 29. Police teams rushed to Building No. 1860/139, Shanti Nagar, where they found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood inside a room on the third floor with a gunshot injury to her head.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti (20), daughter of Kailash and a resident of Azadpur, Delhi. She was employed as the daytime caretaker of the building.

Preliminary investigation by Delhi Police revealed that Saurabh, the building night caretaker, was allegedly in a relationship with the victim. Police suspect that following an altercation over a personal issue, the accused allegedly shot Jyoti in the head before fleeing the spot.

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The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene, while the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, police said.

Earlier, on July 29, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

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According to Delhi Police officials, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at around 3:33 PM, following which a police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in the Ashok Vihar area.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the park along with Devki, wife of Pawan and a resident of Jahangirpuri, when 3-4 unidentified boys approached them.

The official said that an altercation reportedly broke out over an issue, following which one of the assailants allegedly attacked Sunil and Devki with a knife before all the accused fled the spot.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)