Delhi Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Student Killed After Car Skids On Slippery Road, Plunges Into Drain In Vasant Kunj | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving allegedly skidded on a slippery road, fell into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat red light in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Thursday. On reaching the spot, police found that the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was driving a car with a female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, travelling as the co-passenger.

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Police said the two had stayed at a friend's house the previous night and were heading towards the woman's residence in the morning when the accident took place.

According to the preliminary inquiry and the statement of the co-passenger, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the Nangal Dewat red light due to the slippery road surface. The car subsequently fell into a drain and overturned.

Yashvendra sustained injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them, police said.

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The car involved in the accident belongs to the female co-passenger but was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the incident, according to police.

Police said Yashvendra and the co-passenger were pursuing higher education at the same institution in the United States, where they had become friends.

Yashvendra is the son of an Indian Army Officer. The female co-passenger is a resident of Vasant Kunj. Her father is employed in the Cyber Security sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

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Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in the case.

Earlier in July, a man riding a scooty died after being hit by a car near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand. The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi.

According to police, information was received about a road accident on Sunday near the Foot Over Bridge at Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road (GTK Bypass towards ISBT). The scooty rider was found injured at the spot and was declared brought dead at BJRM Hospital.

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During the investigation, police found that a Mercedes car had allegedly hit the scooty and fled from the spot. The vehicle was later traced, and after issuing a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the registered owner, police identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the person driving the car at the time of the accident.

An FIR was registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station, and the accused driver has been arrested.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)