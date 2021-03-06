Delhi to have its own school education board, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government on Saturday gave approval to the constitution of the national capital's own school education board, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed.

"In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also added that there are around 1000 government schools and 1700 private schools in Delhi and all govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. "In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this Board," he added.

"Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years, Delhi CM added.

He also said that the Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister. "It'll also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO. Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of government and private schools, bureaucrats," added Kejriwal.