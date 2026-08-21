Delhi To Get Digital Twin As Master Plan 2047 Takes Urban Planning Into 3D Era | X - MoHUA_India

A 3D digital replica of Delhi will be developed using real-time data from urban sensors and government systems to simulate and assess development scenarios before they are implemented on the ground.

The Delhi Development Authority is developing the “Digital Twin of the city” as part of spatial planning under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047. The initiative will shift urban planning from conventional 2D maps and manual data to digital modelling.

The model will combine geographic information system (GIS) data with real-time inputs to visualise the city’s urban systems and assess the likely impact of proposed developments.

GIS and real-time data to drive planning

The plan says digital modelling, GIS and real-time data systems will improve the accuracy, transparency and efficiency of managing Delhi’s complex urban system.

The GIS-based master plan will also include layered infrastructure datasets and geo-referenced maps, with provisions for regularly updated digital databases and integration of data from different agencies.

The plan proposes common data standards and spatial systems to improve interoperability between agencies and enable better coordination in planning and governance.

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Master plan aligned with national initiatives

The approach is aligned with national initiatives such as the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which uses a GIS-based platform for integrated infrastructure planning and multimodal connectivity.

It also draws on the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which promotes standardised geospatial databases for urban planning and governance.

Technology-based interventions under the Swachh Bharat Mission, including GIS mapping and digital tools for waste management and remediation of legacy dump sites, have also informed the approach.

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Master Plan for Delhi-2047 notified

The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 was notified on Thursday, marking a shift towards technology-driven urban planning through 3D digital modelling, real-time data and integrated geospatial systems.