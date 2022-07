3 killed in road accident in Delhi | Photo: Representative Image

At least three people were killed after a car rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near Nangli Poona in North West Delhi earlier Monday.

As per media reports, there were five occupants in the car when it rammed into a stationary DTC bus on the highway.

While three of the occupants were killed at the time of the incident, another two were injured.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.