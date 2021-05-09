Delhi surgeon succumbs to COVID-19 even after receiving both doses of vaccine

“We gave him whatever was needed. We did everything possible. It’s a huge loss. This is the first death at present of a doctor who was fully vaccinated,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Dr. Rawat held OPD consultations till mid-April. His colleagues said he was confident he would recover in no time.

Dr P K Bhardwaj, the chief executive director of Saroj Hospital, told Indian Express that Dr Rawat had received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine at the beginning of March.

Dr Rawat, after contracting COVID-19 about 10-12 days ago, was initially in home isolation but had to be shifted to the hospital when his oxygen level started dipping, reported the leading daily.

Dr Bhardwaj told Indian Express that his team tried all that was possible to save him and even considered a lung transplant.

“He was like my elder son. He passed MS surgery from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and started his career in my unit from RB Jain hospital in 1994. He remained with me till his last breath,” Dr Bhardwaj told the leading daily.

Meanwhile, With 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

The country saw 3,86,444 fresh recoveries on Saturday, pushing the total number of discharges to 1,83,17,404. At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases. 4,092 deaths related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,42,362.