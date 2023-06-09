Delhi: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Stand On Bike-Taxi Aggregators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken notice of the Delhi government's plea challenging the High Court order regarding bike-taxi aggregators like Rapido and Uber. The High Court had barred the operations of these aggregators until proper regulations are drafted to monitor their activities. The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to present its stand on this matter.

A vacation bench comprising of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal has instructed that copies of the petitions be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court aims to consider the views of the Union of India in this case. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.

High Court's Stay Order

The High Court had previously listed Rapido's plea for completion of pleading on August 22 before the registrar. In response, the court granted a stay order, stating that the notice against Rapido would remain suspended until the final policy on bike taxis is notified. The court clarified that if the petitioners remain unsatisfied even after the policy is enacted, they are free to pursue further action through the appropriate channels.

Delhi Transport Department's Stance

Earlier this year, the Delhi transport department declared that bike taxis are prohibited in the capital. The department emphasized that app-based aggregators operating personal bikes as taxis in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act must cease their services immediately, or they will face a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

