Delhi: Stone pelting, arson at Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri - Here's all you need to know

Members of two communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. Reportedly, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured.

Police said there was stone pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy told news agency PTI that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year.

"When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said. "The police deployed with the procession intervened and brought the situation under control but because of the stone pelting, some policemen were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available," he said.

New Delhi: Charred remains of a scooter after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that strict action will be taken against rioters and requested citizens not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.

"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling," Asthana tweeted.

Reportedly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the city's Jahangirpuri area and directed them to take necessary action, official sources told PTI.

The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said.

New Delhi: Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident is extremely condemnable and appealed to all to maintain peace. He said the Lieutenant Governor has assured him that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

"The incident of stone-pelting on Shobhayatra (procession) in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is extremely condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty. Appeal to all - maintain peace and hold each other's other," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital. He also appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

''I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

Meanwhile, some BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra and Delhi's party unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, alleged that it was the handiwork of illegal Bangladeshi migrants living in the area.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed it was "part of a big conspiracy that should be probed immediately and strict action should be taken against the culprits".

New Delhi: Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:39 PM IST