Delhi: Skeleton-Like Object Found In School-Linked Scrap; Police Probe Whether It Is Human Remains | VIDEO

Police are investigating a skeleton-like object recovered from scrap material reportedly purchased from a school in central Delhi | ANI

Central Delhi, September 26, 2026: A skeleton-like object was found among scrap material during a cleanliness drive in central Delhi on Saturday, prompting police to launch an investigation to determine whether it is a human skeleton or a dummy used for educational purposes.

The scrap dealer who found the object informed police about the discovery. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the material may have come from a school, and police are now trying to establish the source and nature of the object.

#WATCH | Delhi Police say, "An object resembling a skeleton was discovered among scrap materials during a cleanliness drive in Central Delhi. However, preliminary investigations reveal that the scrap dealer had obtained the skeleton from a school. The skeleton is part of the… pic.twitter.com/nw6dP0s5Qa — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

School Scrap Raises Questions

Police have contacted the scrap dealer as part of the verification process. According to PTI, investigators believe the object could be biological material that the school had received as a sample or for educational purposes.

However, police said it was too early to confirm whether the object was an actual human skeleton or a dummy used for teaching. The uncertainty makes verification crucial, particularly because the scrap has been linked to an educational institution.

Dealer Says Scrap Was Bought A Month Ago

According to ANI, the scrap dealer said he had purchased the material from a school about a month ago. He said a box containing what appeared to be human remains had come with the scrap.

Police are involving both the dealer and the school administration in the investigation to trace the material and establish exactly what the object is. Further investigation is underway.

Similar Discovery In Chandigarh Last Month

The Delhi incident comes after a human skeleton was found in bushes in a mango orchard opposite Centra Mall in Chandigarh last month. Sanitation workers carrying out cleaning work spotted the skeleton and alerted police.

A team from the Industrial Area police station and forensic experts subsequently reached the spot. Preliminary findings suggested that the remains could be those of a man aged around 35 to 40 years.

Police suspected that the skeleton had been lying at the spot for a considerable period. The forensic team collected evidence and videographed the scene before taking the skeleton into custody for examination.

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The two discoveries underline how routine cleanliness work can unexpectedly bring potentially significant evidence to light. In the Delhi case, however, whether the object has any criminal significance remains unclear, and the police investigation will have to first establish whether it is genuine human remains or simply an educational specimen.

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