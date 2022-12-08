e-Paper Get App
Delhi Shocker: Woman's severely decomposed, chopped body parts found in suitcase in sewer near Punjabi Bagh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
On Wednesday afternoon, a suitcase containing the severely decomposed body of an unnamed woman was discovered in a sewer near Punjabi Bagh.

Teams have been made to investigate a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

According to a police officer, a team of cops arrived at the scene and took the bag out of the sewer with the aid of nearby divers after receiving a call from the control room warning them that a bag had been discovered from which a terrible smell was coming.

“When the suitcase was opened, a highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside,” Hindustan Times quoted the police officer.

 “It appeared that the body was not mutilated before being stuffed inside the bag, but the decomposition may have led to some amount of disfiguring. The woman was murdered and put into the bag somewhere else but the suitcase was dumped here, it appears,” the officer further said.

The officers are investigating the CCCTV footage in the surrounding area.

