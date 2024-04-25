Delhi Shocker: Ice-Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death Near India Gate Over Trivial Argument; Accused Nabbed

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that has surfaces from the national capital, a 25-year-old ice cream vendor identified as Prabhakar was murdered near India Gate by an unidentified man. Delhi police have clarified that the victim was stabbed to death and the accused has been arrested. The incident was reported late in the evening of April 24 (Wednesday).

VIDEO | Delhi: An ice-cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate late last night. Visuals from Pandara Road area.



The police said, "The passersby/visitors spotted him lying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead." Interrogation of the accused is underway and the motive behind the murder has still not been ascertained. The accused was nabbed after police examined the footage of the cctv cameras installed in nearby shops.

Some money and a watch have been recovered from the victim's bag

As per a report by India Today, "The preliminary investigation suggests that Prabhat was selling ice cream when he had an argument with a customer over payment. The matter escalated and the accused stabbed Prabhat with a knife, before fleeing the scene." However, the theory is yet to be confirmed.

A 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Prabhakar was stabbed to death during a fight near India Gate in Delhi late Wednesday evening. A case of murder is being registered under Section 302 IPC. CCTV cameras are being scanned so that the accused can be identified: Delhi Police

Similar past incidents

This comes just over a week after a youth died after being stabbed in New Delhi's Trilokpuri. He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Two others were also reportedly stabbed in the area on April 17.