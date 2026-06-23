Delhi Shocker! Cab Driver Held For Alleged Abduction, Rape & Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl Sleeping On Footpath

An 11-year-old girl has been kidnapped and raped in Chhattarpur Extension, under the jurisdiction of the Mehrauli police station. It is reported that the girl was mentally disabled. After kidnapping and raping her, the accused murdered her and dumped her body in the Aravalli forest near the Gurugram border.

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Delhi Police say, "A cab driver arrested for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Mehrauli area. The arrest was made within 6 hours of the crime. The driver had kidnapped the girl at 5 am on Monday, 22nd June, when she was sleeping on the footpath with her family. The accused confessed to the Police to have dumped the girl's body at Faridabad-Gurugram road," according to news agency ANI.

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This is a developing story. Details awaited.