 Delhi Shocker: 36 Yr Old Man Found Dead In Burnt Condition; Victim Slept With Stove On To Combat Freezing Cold
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Representative image | FPJ

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from the national capital in which a youth was found in a burnt condition in his room on the ground floor of Anganwari Wali Gali in New Mangalapuri. Reports said that the victim slept with stove on to cope with freezing cold temperatures which have hit New Delhi. The incident was reported on December 27th.

The victim has been identified as 36 year old Viney Arora, a bouncer who worked in Delhi and was reportedly charred to death in his sleep after a fire emanated from a burning coal brazier kept in his room.

Victim found lying on the floor

36-year-old victim was reportedly found lying on the floor. Police said that some belongings such as chair, cloth, were found lying near the body. Further the lock of the door of the house was found to be broken. Fatehpur Beri Police were informed about the incident on Wednesday evening after which the police immediately headed to the spot.

Victim declared dead at incident site

A team from the Delhi fire station and a forensic team also reached the spot. Police also called the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services ambulance who declared the victim dead after preliminary investigation. While Police are investigating various theories to ascertain the actual cause of death. Meanwhile, post mortem examination of the body is still underway.

