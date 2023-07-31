Delhi: SC Strikes Down Section 66A Of Information Technology Act

Supreme Court Of India | PTI

The Supreme Court has struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act as unconstitutional as it empowered police to arrest anyone on the basis of any post on the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Linked In.



The apex court held that this section is a violation of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)A of the Constitution.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)