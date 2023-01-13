Delhi: SC seeks report within 2 weeks over hate speeches issue

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: No palpable progress has been made by the Delhi Police in the investigation into cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021, the Supreme Court noted on Friday while seeking a report within two weeks from the police officer probing the matters.

The incident pertained to December, 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year, the top court said, adding, “Why do you need five months for lodging an FIR? How many arrests have been made?"

Affidavit filed seeking details of the case

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to file an affidavit of the investigating officer of Delhi Police, giving details of the progress made so far.

It was hearing a contempt petition by activist Tushar Gandhi, alleging inaction by Delhi and Uttarakhand police in the alleged hate speech cases.

On November 11, last year, the bench had discharged the Uttarakhand government and the police chief from a list of parties in the contempt plea. The contempt petition was filed seeking punishment for the police chief of Delhi and Uttarakhand for their alleged inaction in the cases in violation of the apex court judgment in the Tehseen Poonawala case.

The top court had laid down guidelines as to what action needed to be taken in hate crimes, including mob lynching.

In his petition, Gandhi had sought contempt action against the police officials for not taking any action after the incidents of hate speeches.

The plea was submitted after police did not take action against perpetrators

The plea submitted that immediately after the events took place, the speeches were made available and were in public domain but still the Uttarakhand Police and the Delhi Police did not act against the perpetrators.

Hate speeches were made in the 'dharam sansad' held in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021 and in Delhi on December 19, 2021, the petition alleged.

