Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to JNU former student leader Umar Khalid for his alleged involvement in north-east Delhi riots case.

The court noted that Khalid can't be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified & arrested in the matter, reported news agency ANI.

Khalid was arrested in October last year in the case of violence in Khajuri Khas area. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the case.

He was also arrested in September, 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

For the uninitiated, communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.