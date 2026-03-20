Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Walks Out Of Jail On Interim Bail After Nearly 6 Years To Attend Brother’s Wedding, Celebrate Eid |

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, on humanitarian grounds to attend his brother’s wedding and celebrate Eid with his family.

Imam, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2020, walked out of prison on Friday, a day before Eid. He has been granted bail for a limited period and will remain out until March 30, after which he must surrender before jail authorities. Visuals of him after being released have surfaced on the internet. He can be seen leaving in a car.

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The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court while hearing Imam’s plea. His counsel informed the court that his brother’s nikah is scheduled for March 25 and argued that Imam is the sole support for his family. The plea also highlighted that he has spent over five years in custody without violating prison rules.

While the defence had sought a longer bail duration of six weeks, the court granted relief for 10 days, balancing humanitarian considerations with the seriousness of the charges.

Imam is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, with the Delhi Police alleging that his speeches during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were inflammatory and contributed to the outbreak of violence in Northeast Delhi in 2020. Cops have claimed that his actions were part of a larger conspiracy and that his speeches incited unrest and challenged national integrity. Imam has denied the allegations.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India had rejected the regular bail pleas of Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid, who are both former JNU students and are considered key accused in the case.

Authorities said security arrangements remain in place during Imam’s temporary release to ensure compliance with bail conditions. The court has imposed strict terms and any violation could lead to immediate cancellation of bail.