 Delhi Rains: Video Shows Car Sinked In Caved Road Near Hansraj College
Delhi Rains: Video Shows Car Sinked In Caved Road Near Hansraj College

Overnight incessant heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several areas of Delhi.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a car sinking into a pit amid heavy rainfall in Delhi.

The video is of the incident that occurred near Hansraj College in the Malka Ganj Chowk area.

A man can be heard saying in the video that the road was dug up for the metro.

Later, the car was removed from the pit with the help of a crane.

The general public of Delhi is facing challenges while commuting as many roads have been blocked due to waterlogging.

Social media is inundated with visuals of the waterlogging across Delhi.

Visuals

Drone visuals around AIIMS in Delhi

Visuals from Azad Market underpass

Visuals from Raisina road and Firozeshah road

Severe waterlogging in the Lodhi Estate area after heavy rainfall has caused complete blockage of vehicular movement. This has affected the residence of SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, as well as Union Ministers and MPs living in this area.

