Delhi Rains: IGI Airport Waterlogged, Flights Delayed As IMD Issues Red Alert; Janmashtami Celebrations Hit | VIDEO

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, September 4, bringing traffic to a crawl, waterlogging key stretches and disrupting Janmashtami celebrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital, warning of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Dark clouds enveloped the city during the afternoon before heavy rain swept across several areas. Commuters were caught off guard as roads became waterlogged, while people celebrating Janmashtami rushed for shelter amid the sudden downpour.

Waterlogging At Delhi Airport

Among the worst-affected locations was the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where significant waterlogging was reported, including around the forecourt outside Terminal 3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos and visuals from the airport showed passengers making their way through standing water with their luggage as the downpour disrupted movement across parts of the premises.

The adverse weather also affected flight operations, with several flights delayed and some services reportedly impacted. Domestic arrivals from cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair were among those affected.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IndiGo issued a travel advisory urging passengers to allow additional time for their journeys as heavy rain, waterlogging and slower road traffic affected connectivity to the airport.

Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Hit

Waterlogging was also reported across several parts of the national capital, including Subroto Park and parts of Connaught Place.

Traffic movement slowed along stretches of the Inner and Outer Circles, including areas towards Shankar Market and Barakhamba Road. Minto Road, however, was comparatively less affected, according to reports.

The downpour also disrupted Janmashtami celebrations across parts of the city, forcing people attending outdoor events to seek shelter.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi

The IMD forecast further spells of rain and thunderstorms through Friday evening. Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms was expected at many places, while isolated locations could receive heavy rainfall.

The weather department also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A red alert has been issued for Delhi, while Noida and Ghaziabad are under an orange alert. Rainfall was also reported across parts of Gurugram and other NCR areas.

The latest spell follows an unusually wet August for Delhi, with the city receiving rainfall substantially above its long-period average.

Further rain and thunderstorms are expected across Delhi-NCR on Saturday, September 5. Residents have been advised to remain cautious around low-lying areas and underpasses, where additional rainfall could cause further waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

People planning to travel have also been advised to monitor official weather updates and check traffic and flight status before leaving as conditions remain changeable.