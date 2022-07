The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi police, on Saturday morning, busted a prostitution racket that was functioning in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, involving foreign girls.

A total of 10 women have been rescued and five accused have been arrested.

