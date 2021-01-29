SHO attacked with sword by 'rioting protesters' and locals at Singhu, sustained 'grievous injuries': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.

A Delhi Police official said that SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, adding that others were also wounded.

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site -- one of the hotspots for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

The two sides also hurled stones at each other as police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash, an official said, adding that situation is under control and legal action has been initiated.

"SHO Alipur, Delhi intervenes between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) and local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against the happenings on Republic Day-2021 and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Peace has been restored. Legal action is being initiated.