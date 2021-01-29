SHO attacked with sword by 'rioting protesters' and locals at Singhu, sustained 'grievous injuries': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.
A Delhi Police official said that SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, adding that others were also wounded.
Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site -- one of the hotspots for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agri laws.
The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.
The two sides also hurled stones at each other as police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash, an official said, adding that situation is under control and legal action has been initiated.
"SHO Alipur, Delhi intervenes between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) and local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against the happenings on Republic Day-2021 and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.
In another tweet, police said, "This is how the SHO was assaulted; he has suffered grievous injuries on his hand..Peace has been restored. Legal action is being initiated." The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.
The group claiming to be locals demanded that farmers vacate the protest site at Singhu border alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.
Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them. Both sides also pelted stones at each other. The protesters at the Singhu border, much of which is barred for entry from outside, came out in numbers to resist the locals.
However, they were promptly stopped by farmer union volunteers which helped the situation from turning ugly.
"They are not locals, but hired goons. They were throwing stones, petrol bombs at us. They attempted to burn down our trolleys also. We are here to resist them. We won't leave the place," said Harkirat Mann Beniwal, 21, from Punjab's Khana district.
Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.
(With inputs from PTI)