Delhi Police Releases All Protest Detainees Except CJP Leaders | file pic

Delhi Police have released all individuals detained during Saturday’s anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protest from detention centres, except leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), police sources said. The sources added that due legal procedure would be followed in the case of the CJP leaders.

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More than 3,000 people, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and politicians such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, were detained in the national capital on Saturday as authorities imposed extensive security measures to prevent a major gathering at Jantar Mantar. The proposed demonstration subsequently fragmented into smaller gatherings across the city.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained around 10.30 am at Indira Gandhi International Airport while they were travelling to Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest. The demonstrators were demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that protesters would march towards Jantar Mantar again on Sunday and continue their agitation until the CEC resigned.

Authorities had denied permission for the demonstration and warned against unauthorised gatherings. Security arrangements included internet restrictions, barricades, roadblocks and traffic diversions to prevent a recurrence of the CJP’s July protest at Jantar Mantar, which had turned violent.

(With Inputs From IANS)