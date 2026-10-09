Delhi Police Register 25 FIRs Over Election Commission Protests; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Named

Congress leaders and Opposition members have staged demonstrations in New Delhi over alleged electoral roll revision irregularities, prompting multiple police cases | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, October 9, 2026: The Delhi Police have registered 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with protests against the Election Commission (EC) in the national capital since October 2. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among those named in the cases, police sources said.

The FIRs relate to alleged vandalism of public property, assaults and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work and violations of prohibitory orders. The police said the cases were registered following a series of demonstrations by Opposition leaders over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police Cite Law And Order Violations

According to the police, some protesters allegedly took the law into their own hands and disrupted public order during the demonstrations. Officials said incidents of damage to government property and confrontations with security personnel prompted action against those involved.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows authorities to prohibit certain gatherings and activities to maintain public order, is in force in the New Delhi district. The police said protesters had violated restrictions imposed under the provision.

Rahul, Priyanka Among Those Named

The FIRs name several people, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The police confirmed that 25 cases had been registered by October 8, PTI reports.

Since October 6, the Congress has organised demonstrations at several locations across Lutyens’ Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Hundreds of protesters were detained during the demonstrations and later released.

Election Commission Row Fuels Opposition Anger

The protests gained momentum following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected to several decisions and orders concerning the revision of electoral rolls.

Opposition MPs subsequently held a series of demonstrations in the national capital. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were also among the leaders who travelled by bus with other INDIA bloc members to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat to stage a peaceful protest demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Protests Put Police Action Under Spotlight

The registration of 25 FIRs highlights the growing confrontation between Opposition leaders and the Delhi Police over the demonstrations. While the Congress and other Opposition parties have continued to raise concerns about the electoral roll revision process, the police have maintained that action was necessary following alleged violations of prohibitory orders and incidents of disorder.

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The developments have brought two issues into focus: the Opposition’s demand for accountability from the Election Commission and the authorities’ responsibility to maintain public order during political demonstrations. The allegations recorded in the FIRs remain allegations, and the material provided does not establish that those named committed any offence.

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