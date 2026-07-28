Delhi Police Records Show RAF Fired Plastic Pellets During NEET Protest on DCP's Orders | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 28, 2026: The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired multiple non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, according to official Delhi Police records. The force acted on the directions of a Delhi Police officer while attempting to control protesters near Jantar Mantar, the records show.

The incident came to light through a general diary entry made at the Parliament Street police station on July 22 at 1.24 pm. The entry was based on information provided by a Deputy Commandant-rank RAF officer, who reported that RAF personnel were deployed in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar area alongside a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer of the Delhi Police during the protest.

Police Records Detail Use Of Force

According to the police records, the RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from anti-riot guns, and two rounds of plastic pellets after receiving permission from the DCP on duty. It is not known whether RAF personnel fired additional plastic pellets at other protest locations.

Delhi Police has denied allegations that pellet guns were used against "peaceful protesters", describing such claims as "false and misleading". However, the police records cited by officials indicate that two rounds of plastic pellets were fired during the operation.

Officials explained that one round of plastic pellets contains four plastic pieces, unlike metal pellets that can pierce the body. They said plastic pellets are designed as a non-lethal crowd-control measure and do not cause significant harm.

Political Row Deepens Over Crowd Control

The reported use of plastic pellets has added to the political controversy surrounding the protests. The Opposition has criticised the government over the use of force against demonstrators and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament, PTI reported.

There have been reports of two to three protesters suffering grievous pellet injuries during the violence that broke out at the march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The protest was demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Pradhan resigned on Saturday, following which the month-long CJP protest was called off.

Several Delhi Police, RAF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were also injured during the clashes.

CRPF To Review Response

CRPF Director General G P Singh said the force will conduct a professional post-event assessment after the agitation was called off and protesters dispersed. He said the findings would be shared after the review by the force headquarters.

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Speaking during the CRPF's 88th Raising Day event on Monday, Singh also assured personnel that he would take "complete responsibility" for decisions and actions taken by officers and jawans while carrying out their duties in good faith.

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