Delhi Police files FIR against 4 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party, others for protesting outside Civic Centre

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and others in connection with a protest against the privatisation plan for sanitation work.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak along with about 1,000-1,500 people had gathered outside the Civic Centre protesting against the privatisation plan for sanitation work.

They were protesting without any permission. They were also not following the norms of social distancing and some were even not wearing masks, Delhi Police said.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Monu, Shalimar Bagh MLA Vandana Kumari, Model Town MLA Akhilesh Tripathi and Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Mahliyan MLA were also part of the protest.

While dispersing them nine police officials got injured including ACP Kamla Market. Police have registered an FIR under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 269 and 270 of IPC, and Section 3 of Epidemic Act.