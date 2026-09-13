Delhi Police Detain Around 50 Tibetan Protesters Near Bharat Mandapam Over Xi Jinping’s India Visit | VIDEO

New Delhi: Around 50 protesters were reportedly taken into custody by Delhi Police after members of the Tibetan Youth Congress and Students for a Free Tibet staged a demonstration in Delhi against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit.

The protesters reportedly raised concerns over China’s policies in Tibet and carried banners criticising Xi, including one that read “Xi Jinping = Genocide.”

Protest Held Amid Xi’s Delhi Visit

The demonstration took place late on Saturday, September 12, as Xi was in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protest came on the same day Xi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders discussing the recent improvement in India-China relations, border peace, trade and broader bilateral cooperation.

Video Shows Police Detaining Protesters

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Delhi Police officers detaining and escorting protesters on roads near Bharat Mandapam.

The approximately 42-second footage shows officers in khaki uniforms pursuing and holding several individuals, including people carrying flags and banners. Some protesters can also be seen being escorted through the area as police manage the gathering.

The video has not been independently verified by (FPJ). The footage primarily captures the police response and detentions and does not show the complete sequence of the demonstration.

Tibet Groups Oppose Xi’s Visit

The protest groups have long campaigned over Tibet-related human rights concerns and have opposed visits by senior Chinese leaders.

The latest demonstration came as Xi made his first visit to India in around seven years. His presence at the BRICS Summit marks an important stage in the recent efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise ties, which had deteriorated sharply following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

While the Modi-Xi meeting focused on strengthening bilateral engagement, the protest highlighted the continuing tensions surrounding China's policies in Tibet and other unresolved concerns.