Delhi Police Deploy 'Night Vision' Body Cameras Amid Tight Security For CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar | ANI/X

Delhi Police have equipped personnel with body-worn cameras, including devices capable of recording in low-light conditions, as security is tightened across the national capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

The cameras are intended to document encounters between police personnel and demonstrators, helping establish what transpires during confrontations and address allegations of misconduct. Speaking to ANI, a police personnel said the recordings would help protect both officers and members of the public by providing evidence of incidents involving alleged manhandling.

The move comes amid a massive security deployment, with more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel mobilised across the city. Several entry points to the capital have been cordoned off, while 46 metro stations remain closed as authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the July 20 protests.

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CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Questions Security Measures

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi for the demonstration, criticised the extensive security arrangements, alleging that the deployment reflected the government's fear of public dissent.

Dipke maintained that the party would proceed peacefully and invoked Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully, subject to reasonable restrictions.

He also said he was prepared to face detention or arrest, asserting that the party would continue its campaign for free and fair elections.

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Facial Recognition, Drones Added To Security Arrangements

Apart from body cameras, authorities have planned additional surveillance measures, including facial recognition systems, CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones across central Delhi.

Police have also instructed teams to detain individuals attempting to stage demonstrations despite the denial of permission. Those detained are to be taken to designated sports complexes and community centres.

The proposed protest centres on demands for accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Despite restrictions, the party has called for a large gathering at Jantar Mantar, with student groups and political organisations also expected to participate.