Delhi Police Denies Permission For August 21 Reservation Protest At Jantar Mantar, Warns Against Fake News And Unauthorised Gatherings | X /ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that no permission has been granted for any protest on the issue of reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21, calling videos circulating on social media claiming otherwise "false and misleading".

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In a statement, Delhi Police said, "Various videos are circulating regarding the alleged grant of permission for a protest, on the issue of reservation reforms, at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, which is false and misleading."

The police clarified that no permission has been granted to anyone to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

"It is further clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the New Delhi District," Delhi Police said.

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The police advised people not to amplify, forward, rely on or circulate unverified information regarding the alleged protest permission.

Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited.

Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news.

The clarification came following organisation's official Instagram page, which has 5.6 million followers, shared a poster on Thursday announcing a "peaceful protest" at Jantar Mantar and urging people to join the gathering at 2 pm on August 21.

The statement came after the "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an Instagram-based page, called for a protest at Jantar Mantar. The platform rapidly gained traction by adopting the protest-mobilisation tactics of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and has now called for a physical protest against the reservation system on August 21.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)