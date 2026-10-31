Delhi Police Clears INDIA Bloc Rally At Ramlila Maidan, Says No Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Proposed March From CP

Delhi Police has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, but has clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for a proposed march from the Connaught Place-Minto Road junction to the venue.

The clarification came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi invited people to join a march from Minto Road junction near Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan, ahead of the INDIA bloc's scheduled rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to Delhi Police sources, no application has been received for a procession from Connaught Place. Police personnel from the New Delhi and Central districts also said they had not been approached or informed about any such proposed march.

Delhi Police Says Ramlila Maidan Rally Has Clearance

The rally at Ramlila Maidan has been permitted from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. The NOC, originally issued around mid-October, remains valid and has not been revoked, News18 reported.

However, the clearance is subject to strict conditions, including the approval of the land-owning authority. Organisers have been directed to ensure that the programme concludes by 5 pm, followed by the immediate dispersal of participants. No overnight stay will be permitted.

The conditions also require organisers to install high-definition CCTV cameras and establish a control room. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and toilets, identifiable volunteers and proper crowd and traffic management must also be ensured. Police have made it clear that no march or procession outside the Ramlila Maidan venue is covered by the existing permission.

Rahul Gandhi Announces March From Minto Road

In a post on X on Saturday, Gandhi invited people to join the march, which is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Sunday from the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place. The procession is expected to pass through Ajmeri Gate before reaching Ramlila Maidan.

"See you tomorrow, let's walk together," Gandhi said in his post.

Responding to the announcement, Delhi Police sources reiterated that no permission had been sought for the proposed march. They also said that MPs and political leaders were free to travel in their private vehicles to the Constitution Club, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence or any other location of their choice.

Police sources further pointed out that Jantar Mantar, which has traditionally served as a protest venue in the national capital, has been de-notified as a designated protest site. They added that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts assemblies and gatherings, is currently in force across the New Delhi area, including the vicinity of the Election Commission.

Security Arrangements At Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Police said extensive security arrangements would be put in place at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc rally. Personnel from multiple police districts, including the Central District, will be deployed along with paramilitary forces.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, particularly following Gandhi's announcement of the proposed march. While the rally has received clearance subject to the stipulated conditions, the proposed procession from Connaught Place has not been authorised.

INDIA Bloc Reschedules Public Programme Against CEC

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold a public programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The programme, described by the opposition as a public impeachment initiative against the CEC, was postponed from Friday after rain in the national capital. Gandhi said the decision was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders.

"By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow," he said on Friday.

Gandhi also urged political parties, civil society members, journalists and citizens to participate in the November 1 march and rally. He alleged that the Centre was attempting to prevent people from travelling to Delhi to attend the protest.

"The Home Minister is trying his best to stop people from coming into Delhi, trying to ensure that our party members, common people who want to come from UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, are being stopped. And they're trying their best..." Gandhi said.