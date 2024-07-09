 Delhi Police Busts International Organ Transplant Racket; 7 Arrested, Including Doctor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Police Busts International Organ Transplant Racket; 7 Arrested, Including Doctor

Delhi Police Busts International Organ Transplant Racket; 7 Arrested, Including Doctor

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel told ANI, "Seven people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested seven people, including a doctor, in connection with an organ transplant racket exposed by the Crime Branch, an official said on Tuesday.

Statement Of Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel told ANI, "Seven people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi."

"Both the donor and receiver were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to arrange patients and donors, and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested," said the official.

Police said that the people involved in this racket had links in Bangladesh.

Read Also
South Korean Job Racket Case: Court Sends 2 Accused To Judicial Custody; Police Remand Of 3 Others...
article-image

"They used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. Both the donor and the receiver were from Bangladesh. They have been running the organ racket since 2019," added the police.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disgusting! Bengaluru Man Arrested After Video Of Him Flashing To Female Students Outside Jain...

Disgusting! Bengaluru Man Arrested After Video Of Him Flashing To Female Students Outside Jain...

J&K: Complaint Filed Against LG Manoj Sinha Before PMO For Alleged Misuse of Government Funds In...

J&K: Complaint Filed Against LG Manoj Sinha Before PMO For Alleged Misuse of Government Funds In...

PM Narendra Modi To Be Honored With Order Of St Andrew The Apostle

PM Narendra Modi To Be Honored With Order Of St Andrew The Apostle

'India Always Respected UN Charter, No Solution On Battlefield,' Say Sources Ahead Of Putin-PM Modi...

'India Always Respected UN Charter, No Solution On Battlefield,' Say Sources Ahead Of Putin-PM Modi...

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller Raises Concern On India-Russia Meeting

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller Raises Concern On India-Russia Meeting