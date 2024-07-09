Delhi Police Busts International Organ Transplant Racket; 7 Arrested, Including Doctor

New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested seven people, including a doctor, in connection with an organ transplant racket exposed by the Crime Branch, an official said on Tuesday.

Statement Of Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel told ANI, "Seven people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi."

#WATCH | Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested 7 people including a doctor in connection with an organ transplant racket exposed by Delhi Police Crime Branch. pic.twitter.com/DS8nikwwjo — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

#WATCH | Amit Goel, DCP Crime Branch says "7 people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi. Both, donor and receiver were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to… https://t.co/DCo40gMTBu pic.twitter.com/1uXJDnx09O — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

"Both the donor and receiver were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to arrange patients and donors, and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested," said the official.

Police said that the people involved in this racket had links in Bangladesh.

"They used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. Both the donor and the receiver were from Bangladesh. They have been running the organ racket since 2019," added the police.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details on the matter are awaited.