Delhi: 6 arrested with 2,000 live cartridges ahead of Independence Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
Representative

Delhi Police on Friday morning arrested six people for their alleged involvement in smuggling of arms and ammunition in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

Reportedly, a huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges. were recovered from their possession. The accused were arrested from Delhi's Anand Vihar area with two bags of cartridges.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, security across the national capital has been tightened. Police have also intensified patrolling and vehicle checks at numerous points in Delhi.

According to PTI, special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day."

