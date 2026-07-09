Delhi Police Busts Gambling Den In Vikaspuri, 4 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi, July 9: Delhi Police busted an illegal gambling den operating from a two-storeyed jhuggi in Vikaspuri on Thursday, apprehending four alleged gamblers. The police team also recovered Rs 74,070 in suspected stake money along with gambling-related material during the raid.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on July 7 after the Special Staff received specific and credible information about an illegal gambling racket being run from Indra Camp No. 4 in Vikaspuri.

Based on the tip-off, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Rajesh Maurya and the ACP (Operations), under the overall supervision of senior officers.

West District Special Staff busted an illegal gambling den operating from a two-storeyed jhuggi in Vikaspuri, apprehending four gamblers during a targeted raid.



Cash worth ₹74,070, suspected to be stake money, along with gambling material recovered.

The racket’s kingpin and… pic.twitter.com/3JAnH4xsJ4 — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) July 9, 2026

The team immediately reached the identified location and conducted a raid. During the operation, four persons were allegedly found actively engaged in gambling, while 16 other individuals were also present at the premises.

Police recovered Rs 74,070, suspected to be gambling stake money, along with satta parchis, a chakri and number charts allegedly used for conducting illegal gambling activities.

Police identify alleged kingpin

During the investigation, police identified Shahid as the alleged kingpin behind the gambling racket. According to officials, Shahid has previously been involved in five gambling-related cases. His associate, Akram, was allegedly responsible for collecting the stake money from gamblers.

Both Shahid and Akram were absent during the raid. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the duo and ascertain their complete role in the illegal gambling operation.

Four accused apprehended

The four apprehended accused have been identified as Shekhar (24), a resident of Vikaspuri, who is allegedly involved in three previous criminal cases; Sachin (22), a resident of JJ Colony, who has two previous criminal cases against him; Md. Nadeem (31), a resident of Shiv Vihar, who is allegedly involved in one previous criminal case; and Sahil (19), a resident of Uttam Nagar, who also has one previous criminal case.

Police said the recovered items, including the cash, satta parchis, chakri and number charts, have been seized as evidence.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons associated with the racket and to establish the full extent of the illegal gambling network operating in the area.

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