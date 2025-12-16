 Delhi Police Bust International Digital Fraud Syndicate, 10 Held In ₹50-Crore Scam
Delhi Police arrested 10 people, including the mastermind, for their alleged role in an international digital fraud and extortion syndicate that duped victims of over ₹50 crore. The accused were caught in a multi-state operation across seven states. The racket is linked to 61 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Delhi Police Bust International Digital Fraud Syndicate, 10 Held In ₹50-Crore Scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended 10 people allegedly involved in digital fraud and extortion scams amounting to over Rs 50 crore, an officer said on Tuesday.

The ten, who include the mastermind behind the gang, were apprehended from different states, he said.

"The arrests were made following a multi-state operation spanning seven states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," he said.

"Investigations revealed that the syndicate was linked to at least 61 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with the total fraud amount exceeding Rs 50 crore," said the officer.

Key accused were arrested from Kerala, Delhi, and Mumbai in Maharashtra, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

