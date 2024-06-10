Delhi Police Arrest Man For Duping Person Of ₹12.7 Lakhs By Posing As Girl On Telegram

New Delhi: Delhi police arrested a man for swindling numerous people by pretending to be a girl on social media. The fraudster duped a person to the tune of lakhs by providing online services.

A case was registered at Police Station Cyber, Shahdara under Sections 419/420 of IPC.

The complainant, in his complaint, stated that he received a message in the name of Shruti Sharma on Telegram regarding adult chatting and online services. The complainant initially transferred the amount for the services but the accused lured him emotionally, thus a total amount of Rs. 12.7 lakhs was transferred to the bank account of the accused.

Considering the nature of the case, a team was constituted. The team collected relevant information about the incident, analysed the bank transactions and conducted mobile surveillance of the suspect to identify the culprit, simultaneously working on the technical aspects.

Accused Apprehended

Based on technical surveillance, Saini was apprehended on June 7. During interrogation, he disclosed that he used to work in Pharma companies and he had left the job around 2 years back. Being jobless he remained at home passing by his daily livelihood at the salary of his wife.

Saini is an adult chatting and gambling addict who used to bet on Dream11 and Pari-match and further also joined adult groups on Telegram. The complainant was also a member of that group over Telegram.

In March 2024 accused Deepak Saini texted the complainant over Telegram in the name of Shruti Sharma. Being the name of a girl Shruti Sharma, the complainant started chatting with the accused person and transferred an amount of Rs. 12.7 Lakhs in a span of two and half months into two accounts of the accused.