Delhi Police Apprehend 4 Men Over Alleged Assault On Woman Protester In Viral Video, Over 20 FIRs Filed Amid CJP Protests | X - Incognito_qfs

New Delhi, Oct 11: Four men were apprehended in New Delhi after a video widely circulated on social media showed a protester being assaulted, according to the police.

The footage has drawn significant attention online.

Video shared widely on social media

The video was reposted by several social media handles, including those linked to the Indian Youth Congress, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

🚨 BIG UPDATE NOW' the information about these RSS goons who assaulted youth and daughters at Connaught Place in Delhi."Indian Youth Congress will provide them with proper and just treatment."The time has come for these goons; @IYC provide information about them. https://t.co/gTz7bBHZdn — 𝐍𝐞𝐡𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐚 (@neha_official2) October 10, 2026

Alongside the video, posters identifying and targeting the individuals allegedly seen assaulting the woman were also shared extensively, contributing to the growing public attention around the incident.

A classic FAFO incident: 1st video: Cockroaches saw a car with Bhagwa flags and started abusing the occupants while hitting the car.2nd video: Car occupants got out and taught them a lesson which they may never forget.The second video is getting viral and the first video is not. The occupants of the car are being branded as criminals because of this paid journalist who didn't say a word about cockroaches hitting the car and blamed the whole situation on the car occupants. — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) October 10, 2026

Police identify location of incident

According to the officials, the incident took place on a stretch of DDU Marg that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kamla Market police station.

The police said that no formal complaint had been received from the victim, nor from any other individual or organisation, at the time of the action.

Police act on information about accused

Officials, however, said they subsequently received information suggesting that the accused were preparing to leave the Delhi-NCR region during the night and could potentially evade law enforcement by going underground.

Acting on these inputs, authorities initiated efforts to locate the individuals concerned.

The move, officials indicated, was intended to ensure that the individuals remained available for questioning and any further legal proceedings that might arise from the matter.

Officials said that further action can be taken during the day.

Further details are awaited.

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Over 20 FIRs registered over protests

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one's own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protesters gathered around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)