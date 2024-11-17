 Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

He further said the nurturing of vote banks had inflicted inequities: which had only widened over the years, He also asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes, unlike during the erstwhile regimes when terrorism made people feel unsafe.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi addressing election rally in Maharashtra | File

New Delhi: In sync with his poll rhetoric in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, PM Modi on Saturday blasted non-BJP governments for bringing in schemes to mollycoddle vote banks. He said his government’s purpose was miles away from appeasement politics and it was propelled by the mantra of progress — of the people, by the people and for the people. He was delivering the keynote address at an event in Delhi.

He further said the nurturing of vote banks had inflicted inequities: which had only widened over the years, He also asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes, unlike during the erstwhile regimes when terrorism made people feel unsafe.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Departs For 5-Day Tour Of Nigeria, Brazil, & Guyana
article-image

PM Modi On Upcoming G20 Summit In Brazil

Modi said he is now looking forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that laid out the broad agenda for the grouping, building upon the legacy of India's presidency of the bloc last year. Modi made the comments before embarking on a5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP 'Stole' Maharashtra Govt With Industrialist's Aid
'I Almost Died In June': Mike Tyson Recalls Health Challenges After Losing To Jake Paul
'I Almost Died In June': Mike Tyson Recalls Health Challenges After Losing To Jake Paul
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Hooliganism Won't Last Long,' Says Uddhav Thackeray In Attack On CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Hooliganism Won't Last Long,' Says Uddhav Thackeray In Attack On CM Eknath Shinde
Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address
Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

His first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil. “In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India’s successful presidency elevated the G20 to the people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda,” the PM said. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders who will attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

Manipur Violence: 6 Dead Bodies Found, Attack On Ministers' Houses; State On Boil Yet Again

Manipur Violence: 6 Dead Bodies Found, Attack On Ministers' Houses; State On Boil Yet Again

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers To No Alarms, Lapses That Caused Blaze That Killed...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers To No Alarms, Lapses That Caused Blaze That Killed...

'Doesn't Matter Whether You Live Or Die': Bengaluru Carpenter Kills 14-Yr-Old Son Over Mobile...

'Doesn't Matter Whether You Live Or Die': Bengaluru Carpenter Kills 14-Yr-Old Son Over Mobile...