Delhi: PM Modi Slams Vote Bank Politics, Champions 'People-Driven Progress' In Keynote Address

PM Modi addressing election rally in Maharashtra | File

New Delhi: In sync with his poll rhetoric in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, PM Modi on Saturday blasted non-BJP governments for bringing in schemes to mollycoddle vote banks. He said his government’s purpose was miles away from appeasement politics and it was propelled by the mantra of progress — of the people, by the people and for the people. He was delivering the keynote address at an event in Delhi.

He further said the nurturing of vote banks had inflicted inequities: which had only widened over the years, He also asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes, unlike during the erstwhile regimes when terrorism made people feel unsafe.

PM Modi On Upcoming G20 Summit In Brazil

Modi said he is now looking forward to “meaningful” discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that laid out the broad agenda for the grouping, building upon the legacy of India's presidency of the bloc last year. Modi made the comments before embarking on a5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

His first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil. “In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India’s successful presidency elevated the G20 to the people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda,” the PM said. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders who will attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19.