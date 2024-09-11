 VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here. In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house. Modi is then seen performing puja at their residence.

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi | X

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house. Modi is then seen performing puja at their residence.

The prime minister is seen wearing the traditional Maharashtrian cap in the celebrations at the CJI's residence.

