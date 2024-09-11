VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Participates In Ganpati Puja At CJI DY Chandrachud's Residence In Delhi

PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi | X

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house. Modi is then seen performing puja at their residence.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI DY Chandrachud's residence in Delhi.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/yHhEwmJb6i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2024

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

The prime minister is seen wearing the traditional Maharashtrian cap in the celebrations at the CJI's residence.