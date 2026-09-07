Delhi PG Building Collapse CCTV: Dramatic Footage Shows 5-Storey Building Crashing Down In Seconds, 6 Dead So Far |

New Delhi: A dramatic CCTV footage has surfaced on the internet capturing the exact moment when a five-storey PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan suddenly collapsed within seconds, sending a massive cloud of dust and debris across the street. The footage shows people, including a shopkeeper sitting outside his shop, making a desperate escape as the structure comes crashing down.

🚨 सत्य निकेतन, दिल्ली, बिल्डिंग कॉलेप्स का सीसीटीवी .

भरभराकर गिरी इमारत, मलबे से उठे धूल के गुब्बार के बीच सड़क पर लोग भागते नज़र आए।

⚡उसके बाद से अबतक इस मलबे से 11 लोगों को निकाला गया है जिसमे 6 दम तोड़ चुके हैं, अन्य का इलाज एम्स में चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/2mzSNguWmp — Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) September 7, 2026

The collapse occurred around 1:30 pm on Sunday while repair work was reportedly underway on the ground floor of the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation. The death toll has risen to six, while 11 people have so far been rescued from the rubble.

CCTV Shows Moments Of Terror When Building Collapsed

In the newly surfaced CCTV footage recorded from across the road, a shopkeeper can be seen sitting outside his shop moments before the building suddenly gives way. As the structure collapses, debris and dust engulf the area. The man immediately gets up and runs away from the spot, narrowly escaping the falling rubble.

Another portion of the footage shows residents and shopkeepers fleeing as the building disappears into a huge cloud of dust. The dramatic visuals have highlighted the speed with which the structure collapsed, leaving little time for people nearby to react.

Renovation work was allegedly being carried out on the ground floor when the building collapsed. Locals, however, claimed that water had accumulated in the basement following several days of rain and suggested that it may have weakened the foundation. These claims are being examined as part of the investigation.

Southwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Chaudhary confirmed that six people had died in the incident. Eleven people have been rescued so far, while several others were initially feared trapped under the rubble.

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Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Hariram and others under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering public safety.

A senior MCD official said the building was around 50 years old and stood on a 55-square-yard plot in a resettlement colony. The official also said that while the original permission was reportedly for a G+1 structure, the building had been constructed as a G+4 structure.

Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue teams continued searching through the debris amid fears that several students could still be trapped. Officials initially estimated that around 30 to 50 students might have been inside or trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Some people reportedly made phone calls for help from underneath the rubble.

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Ten injured people were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Two NDRF teams comprising around 70 personnel, along with a canine squad, were deployed for the search operation. Oxygen cylinders were also lowered into the debris to assist people who may have been trapped underneath.

Teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were involved in the rescue operation. Local residents also joined the efforts, helping clear debris with their hands and available tools.

Government Orders Inquiry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Police commissioner and the NDRF director general to review the situation. Gupta visited the collapse site and met injured victims at AIIMS. She assured that those found responsible would face strict action. Following the incident, she also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse.

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Satya Niketan is a densely populated locality known for eateries and numerous PG accommodations. The area is close to colleges including Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and Sri Venkateswara College, making it a popular residential hub for students.