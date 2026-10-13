Delhi Nightclub Shocker: 29-Year-Old Driver Dies After Alleged Brutal Beating By Bouncers And Waiters Over Beer Spilled On Woman | Video | File Image/Unsplash.com

New Delhi: A 29-year-old driver died after being beaten by bouncers in a row that erupted over the spilling of beer on a woman at a city nightclub, a police source said.

The incident took place late Saturday at a nightclub under the Sarai Rohilla Police Station area.

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The deceased, Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father, the source said.

Police arrest suspects in assault case

The police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, the source said.

According to the source, Daljeet had gone to the club with some of his friends when one of them spilled beer on a woman.

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The incident triggered an argument, following which the bouncers of the club allegedly assaulted Daljeet.

Club staff allegedly join assault

The attack continued despite the group's apologies, the source said.

Even the waiters of the club joined in beating Daljeet and his friends with sticks and glass bottles.

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When they tried to escape, the attackers dragged them back inside and assaulted them again. Daljeet sustained the most serious wounds.

Victim declared dead at hospital

"His friends took him to his residence in Raghuvir Nagar, where he collapsed near the entrance. He was subsequently rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the source said.

The police have seized the nightclub's CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage, the person said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)