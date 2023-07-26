Delhi News: Supreme Court Stays Proceedings In High Court On Adipurush Film

New Delhi: In a big relief for makers of “Adipurush”, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed all proceedings pending across different high courts in relation to the controversial film, including the Allahabad High Court’s order calling for personal appearance of its director, producer, and dialogue writer.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice on the plea challenging the order of the high court and on the application seeking transfer of proceedings pending before different high courts to the top court.

Bench grants interim relief

The bench granted interim relief on the request made by senior advocate Harish Salve, representing producer Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd. It also dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before it seeking the revocation of the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) for the movie.

“Everybody is now touchy on everything. Should we scrutinise everything? Tolerance for films, books these days is going down,” remarked Justice Kaul while declining to entertain the PIL under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The apex court had on July 12 refused to hear an unlisted mentioning seeking an urgent listing of the plea filed by makers of the film. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud declined to pass any direction in the matter and directed counsel to mention the matter on the next day.

On June 30, the Allahabad High Court had summoned personal presence of director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla of the controversial film to appear before it on July 27 for explanation and asked the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

'Include Shukla as party to the PIL'

Earlier, a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh of the high court had allowed an amendment application filed to include Shukla, as a party to the PIL filed against the exhibition and dialogues of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer movie.

The amendment application objected to the dialogues written by Shukla, terming them to be “ridiculous”, “filthy”, and “against the glory of Ramayan yug”.

Many PILs demanding a ban on screening of the movie were filed across different high courts of the country.

