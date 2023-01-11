Delhi: Nearly 45 flights delayed as dense fog engulfs Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi: Around 20 flights delayed due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport | Representative Image

Delhi: As many as 45 flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed because of dense fog, sources informed on Wednesday.

Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, and Delhi-Guwahati, the airport sources informed.

Delhi witnessed thrid worst cold wave in a span of 23 years

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, residents in the national capital on Wednesday woke to a chilly morning with a thick layer of fog.

Delhi experienced its third worst cold wave within the period of 23 years from Jan 3-9. Speaking about the recent cold spell, an IMD official told ANI, "During these five days, the temperature was around two to four degrees. As per the data available with us, this was the third worst cold spell in 23 years. From the year 2000 to the year 2023, we find that the 3-9 Jan cold spell was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years."

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius around 6.10 am on Wednesday. According to the Met department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 100 meters at 6.10 am.

Another cold spell warning issued

Another similar cold wave is predicted to hit the northern states around Jan 14. There may be light rain and drizzle in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan, said an IMD official.

Dense fog prevailed in northern states

As was forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

Trains affected due to fog

On the other hand, the Northern Railway informed on Wednesday that 26 trains were running late due to fog.

AQI remains severe in Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital continued to reel under worsening air quality, with the overall AQI breaching the 'severe' category, at 421.

On Monday, the AAP government in the national capital imposed a temporary ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers till January 12.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, from 300 to 400 is very poor and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe.

