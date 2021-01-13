India

Delhi-NCR: Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits 37 km north-northeast of Noida

By FPJ Web Desk

The earthquake occurred at 7:03 PM, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Representational Image

An earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (January 13), with mild tremors being felt in and around Delhi-NCR.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay 37 km north-northeast of Noida, news agency ANI reported.

"Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred 37 km north-northeast of Noida, UP at 1903 hours: National Centre for Seismology," the news agency posted the notification on Twitter.

A similar medium-intensity earthquake had earlier occurred in Rajasthan's Alwar district four weeks ago, the tremors for which felt in Delhi-NCR as well, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The origin had been, in that case, traced 48 kilometres southwest of Gurugram in Haryana at a depth of 7.5 kilometres.

Officials had earlier warned of similar tremors as a result of "monsoon-induced seismicity".

