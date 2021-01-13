Delhi-NCR: Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits 37 km north-northeast of Noida

An earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (January 13), with mild tremors being felt in and around Delhi-NCR.

The earthquake occurred at 7:03 PM, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay 37 km north-northeast of Noida, news agency ANI reported.

"Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred 37 km north-northeast of Noida, UP at 1903 hours: National Centre for Seismology," the news agency posted the notification on Twitter.