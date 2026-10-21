'Delhi-NCR Air Quality Slips To 'Poor After Dussehra, CAQM Imposes GRAP Stage-I |

Delhi-NCR has entered the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a sharp decline in air quality pushed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'poor' category on Wednesday. The deterioration comes a day after Dussehra celebrations, with pollution levels rising across several parts of the national capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced that Stage-I restrictions would come into force immediately, directing concerned authorities to implement measures aimed at controlling dust, vehicle emissions and other sources of air pollution.

According to the commission, Delhi's AQI reached 244 at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the poor category over the next few days.

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Delhi Environment Minister Urges Residents To Follow GRAP Rules

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and comply with the measures introduced under GRAP Stage-I. He also asked citizens to report pollution-related violations through the Green Delhi App.

“With Delhi’s AQI rising from 179 yesterday to 244 today, GRAP Stage-I is now in force across Delhi-NCR. I have directed all the concerned departments to step up action on dust, waste burning and polluting vehicles. Every citizen must do their bit: follow the Stage-I charter and report pollution on Green Delhi App," Sirsa tweeted.

The CAQM had issued a revised GRAP schedule on September 29, 2026, outlining the measures to be implemented by government departments and other agencies across the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to tackle deteriorating air quality.

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Several Delhi Areas Record Poor Air Quality

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's AQI stood at 238 at 10 am on Wednesday. This marked the season's first day with air quality in the poor category and represented a significant increase from Tuesday's AQI of 179.

Air quality monitoring stations also reported concerning readings in some neighbourhoods. Of the 56 stations reporting data out of Delhi's 59 monitoring locations, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 308, while Pusa registered 314, placing both areas in the very poor category.

Meanwhile, 16 monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, reported moderate air quality, highlighting variations in pollution levels across the city.