Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 2 Killed, 47 Injured As Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Collides With Tanker Near Gujarat's Derol - VIDEO |

At least two people were killed and 47 others injured after a luxury bus carrying wedding guests collided with a tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Derol in Gujarat early Friday morning. Visuals of the mangled bus have surfaced on the internet showing the driver's side completely wrecked.

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Details Of The Accident

The accident occurred around 5.30 am when the bus, carrying 49 passengers, rammed into the tanker. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Dhoraji towards Surat for a wedding, although another account stated that it was coming from Vadodara.

Following the collision, police personnel and emergency response teams rushed to the spot. Several 108 ambulance services were deployed to shift the injured passengers to Bharuch Civil Hospital for treatment. Local residents and rescue workers also reached the accident site after receiving information about the incident.

47 Admitted To Hospital For Treatment, Say Cops

A senior official at Bharuch Civil Hospital confirmed that 47 people were admitted for treatment, as reported by Hindustan Times. Most of the injured reportedly sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving medical attention. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the collision. Further details about the cause of the accident are awaited.

8 Killed In Uttarakhand Bus Accident Recently

The incident comes days after at least eight people were killed and around 20 others injured when a passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday, November 17.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Gular Bazaar in the Muni Ki Reti area. The bus, operated by Vishwanath Sewa, was reportedly carrying around 34 passengers when the driver lost control. The vehicle broke through the roadside railing and plunged into a stream below.

Bus Was Travelling From Haridwar To Joshimath

According to initial reports, the bus had left Haridwar around 3.30 am and was heading towards Joshimath. Passengers were reportedly travelling to destinations including Karnaprayag and Badrinath.

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