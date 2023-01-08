Delhi: More than 150 foreigners attack cops for detaining 3 Nigerians for overstaying |

On Saturday, over 100 individuals of African descent reached a police station in South Delhi's Raju Park neighbourhood, got into a fight with officers there, and freed three persons who had been held by the anti-drugs unit due to expired visas.

Visa of three people had expired

When a Narcotics Squad squad went to Raju Park to apprehend some criminals with African ancestry, they found three people whose visas had already expired.

The three were being held at a police station when almost 100 people of African descent gathered there, attacked the officers, and forced their release. One of the three suspects, Philip, was eventually captured by the police once more. The following day, four more people were apprehended by a team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad.

More than 100 foreigners reached police station

At least 100 people of African descent gathered at the police station once more in retribution, but the authorities were able to keep the situation under control. In this regard, they are currently taking legal action.

4 Nigerians including one woman taken in custody

At 6:30 p.m., a joint team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad returned to Raju Park and took four Nigerians into custody, including a woman.

Process for deportation kicks-in

The criminals were taken to the Neb Sarai Police Station, where the process for their deportation is in progress, after the police miraculously managed to contain the rapidly worsening situation.