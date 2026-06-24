'Mar Gaya, Mar Gaya': Delhi Minor Rape-Murder Accused Cries In Pain After Being Shot In Leg During Escape Attempt In Police Custody | VIDEO

A ride-hailing cab driver accused of abducting, raping, and murdering an 11-year-old girl was shot in the leg by Delhi Police on Tuesday evening as per the India Today report after he allegedly attempted to escape from custody.

The suspect, identified as Bablu, was shot during a routine police operation on the Gurugram-Faridabad road. Officers were escorting him back to the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events when he made a desperate bid to flee, taking advantage of the situation, prompting law enforcement to open fire.

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में सड़क पर गुब्बारे बेचने वाली 10 साल की मासूम बच्ची की रेप के बाद हत्या कर दी गई। टैक्सी ड्राइवर बबलू सोते वक्त बच्ची को फुटपाथ से उठा ले गया। दो बार रेप किया। फिर गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और लाश गुरुग्राम में फेंक दी। हत्यारोपी को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में गोली लगी… pic.twitter.com/qRfCUar6F0 — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 23, 2026

A video circulating online shows the accused being carried into a medical facility after sustaining a gunshot injury to his leg during an alleged escape attempt.

In the footage, the man is seen with a bandaged left leg and is being supported by two individuals. The accused can be heard crying out in pain and repeatedly shouting, "Mar gaya, mar gaya" (I'm dead, I'm dead), as he is escorted from a parking area towards the building.

A Harrowing Abduction

The brutal crime took place early Monday morning at CDR Chowk in Delhi’s Mehrauli area. Authorities state that the underage victim was sleeping on a footpath alongside her family when she was snatched around 5:00 AM.

According to police, Bablu was heavily intoxicated while parked and waiting for a ride request. He spotted the sleeping child, snatched her from the footpath, and sped away in his taxi. Although the girl's father awoke and immediately pursued the speeding vehicle, the accused managed to flee.

Swift Investigation and Arrest

Following an emergency PCR call from the family, local police launched an immediate investigation. Initial reviews of nearby CCTV footage offered limited clues, capturing only the shadow of the fleeing vehicle.

However, as per the India Today report, the investigators quickly coordinated with app-based ride aggregators to request real-time GPS tracking logs. By matching the vehicle’s shadow timeline with digital route data, the police successfully traced the cab to Vikaspuri in West Delhi, arresting Bablu within four hours of the initial kidnapping.

Confession Reveals Disturbing Details

During subsequent interrogation, Bablu confessed to the horrific details of the crime as per the India Today report. He admitted to driving the child approximately 20 kilometers to a secluded jungle area, where he restrained her inside the vehicle, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her to death using a gamcha (a traditional cotton cloth).

The report further states that the suspect then returned to regular duties. He picked up a routine passenger in Gurugram, dropped them off in West Delhi, and continued operating until he was arrested. A subsequent background check revealed that Bablu is a repeat offender with five existing criminal cases registered against him.

After he was injured and admitted to hospital following the encounter, the Delhi Police said they would issue strict notices to app-based cab aggregators, seeking an explanation on how a driver with a criminal record was allowed to work through their platform